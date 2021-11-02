Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. NBF upped their target price on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.18.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$63.51. 251,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,465. The stock has a market cap of C$15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6799999 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.