Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Insider Bradford L. Smith Sells 55,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.13. 25,719,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,939,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $203.12 and a 52-week high of $333.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $35,380,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,529 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

