MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $777.76 and last traded at $773.00. Approximately 19,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 818,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $736.12.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $668.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.50.
In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,413,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
