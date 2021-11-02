MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $777.76 and last traded at $773.00. Approximately 19,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 818,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $736.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $668.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.50.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,413,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

