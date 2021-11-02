Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Up 27.2% in October

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 101.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.