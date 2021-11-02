Mithril Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.11 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $52.21 million and $8.11 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00248542 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

