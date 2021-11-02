Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MBT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,042. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.