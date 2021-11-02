Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.61

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.61, but opened at $19.29. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,800,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

