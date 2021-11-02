Moonriver Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $366.25 or 0.00581035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $796.96 million and approximately $57.60 billion worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00081383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,946.20 or 0.99861709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.80 or 0.07192705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,143,939 coins and its circulating supply is 2,176,038 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

