MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in October

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,405.0 days.
MPSYF stock remained flat at $$43.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $114.35.
MorphoSys Company Profile
