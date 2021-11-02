MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $11.72

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $12.17. MorphoSys shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 459 shares changing hands.

MOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

