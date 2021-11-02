Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Trading Down 2.4%

Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 13,746,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £29.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

About Napster Group (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

