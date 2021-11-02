National Bank Financial Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.18% from the company’s previous close.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. NBF reduced their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.34.

Shares of MOZ traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.44. The company had a trading volume of 873,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,572. The firm has a market cap of C$593.09 million and a P/E ratio of -44.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

