National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.990-$3.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NNN stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

