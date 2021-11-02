National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.990-$3.060 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.63.

NNN stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,834. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

