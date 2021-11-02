National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.99-$3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.040 EPS.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 36,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,834. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.