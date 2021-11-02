National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.040 EPS.

NNN traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

