National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.19

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.19 and last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 4883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

