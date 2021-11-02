Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NKTR opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 129,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 167,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

