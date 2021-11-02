Netbox Coin Trading Down 9.3% This Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $128,422.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00118794 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,056,296 coins and its circulating supply is 76,380,372 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

