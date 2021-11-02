Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.32

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 35591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $127,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

