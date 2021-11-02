Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) fell 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 12,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Newtopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

