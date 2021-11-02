NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.380-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NXRT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 1,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,623. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.37.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.