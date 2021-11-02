NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.68

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.68 and last traded at $71.62, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.