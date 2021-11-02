NextDAO Tops One Day Volume of $1.21 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $1.21 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00080908 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003019 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,184,517,512 coins and its circulating supply is 2,144,285,403 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.