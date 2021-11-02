Nimiq Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Nimiq has a total market cap of $77.00 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,947.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.48 or 0.07238593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.80 or 0.00317417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.87 or 0.00945034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00086599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.60 or 0.00433057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00265206 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00125998 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,139,530,077 coins and its circulating supply is 8,525,280,077 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.