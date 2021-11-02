Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.45

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 2726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth $54,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 19.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
