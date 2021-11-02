Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.45

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 2726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth $54,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 19.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

