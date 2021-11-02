Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of Nordic American Tankers worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.