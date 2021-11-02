NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($50.59).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR NOEJ opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.