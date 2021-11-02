NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($50.59).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

ETR NOEJ opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

