Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 166,730 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGAB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

