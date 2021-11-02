Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NOVN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,506. Novan has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.02.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Novan will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

