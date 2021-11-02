Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.91

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.91 and last traded at $176.62, with a volume of 686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.79.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58.
In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novanta by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 366,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
