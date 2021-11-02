Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.91

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.91 and last traded at $176.62, with a volume of 686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novanta by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 366,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

