Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $13,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $11,968.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 599,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,314. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.35.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

