Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 423,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,374. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Nutrien from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

