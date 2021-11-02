Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NXQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

