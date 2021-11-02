NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. NV5 Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.200-$4.550 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,050. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.