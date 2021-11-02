Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.23% of Ocugen worth $83,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,092 shares of company stock worth $4,473,943. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

