Offshift Price Hits $3.48 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $227,813.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00005528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.89 or 1.00046828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00041994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.02 or 0.00772644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

