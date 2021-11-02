OG Fan Token (OG) Price Reaches $6.74 on Exchanges

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $6.80 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $6.74 or 0.00010592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00061238 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003709 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

