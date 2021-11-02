Old Well Partners LLC Buys 19,100 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Genpact accounts for approximately 3.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Genpact worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,602,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

