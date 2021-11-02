Old Well Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,921 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 10.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

Shares of SE stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.04. 72,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,881. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

