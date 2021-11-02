Old Well Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 2.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $252.01. The company had a trading volume of 82,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.80 and its 200-day moving average is $244.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.72, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,555 shares of company stock valued at $74,120,158 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

