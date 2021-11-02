Old Well Partners LLC Purchases 24,000 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Old Well Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. WNS makes up 3.5% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of WNS worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 250.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 118.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,713. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

