Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,748,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $284.40. The stock had a trading volume of 73,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $284.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

