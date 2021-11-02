Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. 6,736,868 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.