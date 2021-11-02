Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 1,774 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,587 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

