Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 4,980 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,246,000 after purchasing an additional 112,473 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,409. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

