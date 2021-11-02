Omega Financial Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5,266.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

