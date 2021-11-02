Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 166,019 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,019 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $$50.68 during trading on Tuesday. 677,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,617. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.63 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

