Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,439 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 469,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.