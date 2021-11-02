Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

